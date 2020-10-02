Have A Plan To Vote

DES MOINES, Iowa – “Please make a plan to vote and then get out there and make your voice heard” says Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald as his office prepares to put 111,000 absentee ballots in the mail Monday. Those ballots will begin showing up in mailboxes across the county Tuesday and Wednesday.

Ballot requests can still be made until October 24. Those requests must be in the auditors office by 5 PM.

Fitzgerald points out voting at home gives voters a chance to research the names on the ballot they might not be familiar with. Besides the presidential and congressional races are state, county, city and township contests along with a constitutional convention question and judge retention.

In-person voting begins Monday as well. Fitzgerald expects a line at 120 2nd Ave, the Polk County location. You will be asked to social distance and wear a mask and you’ll need an ID. This is the only place to vote early in person in Polk County. Unlike previous elections there will be no early voting satellite locations this year.

All 99 counties in Iowa will have an early voting location. Check with your local county election office to find out where to vote early in your county.

Fitzgerald also points to Secretary of State Paul Pate’s website for tracking your ballot and finding your election day polling place as well as other information on making sure your vote is counted.