Hate wrapping presents? Local high school student has your gifts covered

DES MOINES, Iowa — A local high school student has turned what is considered a time-consuming holiday task for many, into a business this year.

Back in November Julia Ramsey started sending out flyers to friends and family letting them know that this holiday season, she was starting a gift wrapping business.

“Not a normal job but it’s something I like to do. So I have asked many people and I’ve gotten lots of clients and I think that it’s a great way to stay busy during the holidays and take something off people’s plates,” said Ramsey.

Ramsey has always been a creative, hands-on individual so when she was looking for ways to save up some extra cash this year she had an easy idea.

She wraps the gifts, adds bows and ribbons, and even takes the time to write out the to and from name tags so that she can return the gifts fully prepared.

Depending on how many gifts people have, it can take up to an hour or two to wrap everything so she has had a lot of time to perfect the process.

“I definitely use a lot of tape because I like to get the package very tight. The wrapping paper and so I kind of pull on edges and tape it before I like to fold it down so that it will stay better. And I also like to line up with the edges so it looks better when I fold it,” said Ramsey.

If you would like to reach out to Ramsey about getting your gifts wrapped, you can e-mail her at juliaroseramsey@icloud.com.