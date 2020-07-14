Harrison Barnes Tests Positive for COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 25: Harrison Barnes #40 of the Sacramento Kings dunks the ball during their game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Golden 1 Center on October 25, 2019 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Sacramento, California — Sacramento Kings forward and former Ames High School standout Harrison Barnes announced on social media Tuesday afternoon that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Prior to the them leaving last week, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’ve been primarily asymptomatic and am doing well. I’m quarantined and am abiding by the safety protocol until I’m cleared for action. I hope to join my team in Orlando when it is safe to do so,” reads the full post by Barnes.

The NBA is set to restart its season next Wednesday. Teams still alive for playoff contention are living in a ‘bubble’ at Disney Land resorts Orlando, Florida to limit possible exposure to COVID-19.

Barnes is in his 8th season in the NBA. He led Ames High to back-to-back state titles alongside fellow NBAer Doug McDermott.