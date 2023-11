HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa — The body of an Eldora man was found early Monday morning after a drowning report initiated a nearly nine hour search.

At around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a drowning near 290th Street in Eldora. Several agencies assisted in the search for the victim and at about 1:35 a.m. on Monday, after nearly nine hours, the body of Roderick “Rod” Ryan, 66, was recovered.

No additional information has been released at this time.