Handgun found in student’s backpack at Waukee school, police say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WAUKEE, IOWA — A handgun was found in a student’s backpack at Waukee Timberline School on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The police department says a school resource officer was tipped off that a student was carrying a weapon just after Noon. School staff and the officer searched the student’s backpack and found a handgun. Police say the student didn’t threaten anyone with the weapon and told them that the gun was for self-protection away from school.

Waukee Police confiscated the gun. The student was taken to a juvenile detention facility. Waukee Timberline School serves 8th and 9th Grade students.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News