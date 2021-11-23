Handgun found in student’s backpack at Waukee school, police say

WAUKEE, IOWA — A handgun was found in a student’s backpack at Waukee Timberline School on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The police department says a school resource officer was tipped off that a student was carrying a weapon just after Noon. School staff and the officer searched the student’s backpack and found a handgun. Police say the student didn’t threaten anyone with the weapon and told them that the gun was for self-protection away from school.

Waukee Police confiscated the gun. The student was taken to a juvenile detention facility. Waukee Timberline School serves 8th and 9th Grade students.