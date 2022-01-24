‘Hamilton’ taking another shot at Des Moines, when and how to get your tickets

DES MOINES, Iowa- World-renowned musical Hamilton, which came to Des Moines in 2018, is returning, and ticket sales start Monday.

Hamilton debuted on Broadway in 2015 and went on to win 11 Tony awards, including Best Musical. The tour of the production will be the second Broadway show of 2022 held at the Civic Center and tickets go on sale at 10:00 Monday morning online and in-person at the Civic Center ticket office.

Hamilton runs from May 17 until June 5.

Jeff Chelesvig, president and CEO of Des Moines Performing Arts DMPA staff warns of an increase of second-party vendors selling tickets and recommends only purchasing through them as the safest way.

Tickets for the tour of the Broadway smash-hit will range from $59 to $159, and there will be a select number of premium seats available for $249 for each of the performances.

DMPA will continue to update guests on the COVID policies as the show gets closer. The link to all that ticket information can be found here.