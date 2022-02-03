IOWA — Hall-of-Fame NBA coach Bill Fitch, who began his career at Coe College and later led Larry Bird to an NBA title, has passed away at the age of 89.
Fitch was born in Davenport, Iowa on May 19th, 1932. He graduated high school in Cedar Rapids and played college basketball at Coe College. He returned to Coe four years after graduating and served as head coach from 1958-1962. From Coe he climbed the coaching ladder through stops at North Dakota, Bowling Green and the University of Minnesota.
In 1970, Fitch was named the inaugural head coach of the expansion Cleveland Cavaliers. In 1976 he was named NBA Coach of the Year after leading the Cavs to the Eastern Conference Finals. In 1979 he would leave Cleveland for the Boston Celtics. He was joined in his first season by rookie Larry Bird. The two would win an NBA Championship in their second season together. Fitch would go on to coach the Houston Rockets, New Jersey Nets and Los Angeles Clippers over 25 years.
At the end of his career, Fitch held the NBA record for most losses as a head coach with 1,106. That mark has since been surpassed by Lenny Wilkens. Fitch also amassed 944 regular season wins and had a 55-54 playoff record, including the 1981 championship.
Fitch was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019.