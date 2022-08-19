WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Shattered car windshields and shredded tree leaves became a common sight in West Des Moines after a hailstorm tore through the city Friday afternoon.

The storm reached its most intense points around 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Pictures submitted by WHO 13 viewers documented several instances of golfball-sized hail across the city.

The hail hit the area surrounding Valley West Drive and Interstate 235 harder than most. A video submitted to WHO 13 showed an intense wave of ice falling in the Valley West Mall parking lot, and WHO 13 journalists saw several cars with destroyed back windshields in the Valley High School parking lot. The school itself was also damaged by the storm, as the hail punched holes in the ceiling and let in pouring rain to rooms such as the library.

West Des Moines Community Schools confirmed damage to several schools in a districtwide e-mail, but did not clarify which schools were affected. WHO 13 journalists documented a storm cleanup crew examining Western Hills Elementary School, which was surrounded by hail-damaged leaves. The storm also left behind debris at Fairmeadows Elementary School.

The intense weather also knocked over a massive tree near the corner of 24th Street and Fairlawn Drive.