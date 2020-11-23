Gym Owner Left Confused by Governor’s Mixed Messaging Over Mandates

ANKENY, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds’ recent COVID-19 proclamation left some business owners confused, including the owner of a fitness boutique.

Kris Larrison, owner of Kris’ Hot Yoga, believes she has been taking the right safety precautions to keep both her and customers safe during the pandemic. However, Larrison was left confused after the governor seemed to prohibit all group fitness activities in November.

“It clearly said group activities are prohibited. So immediately we’re on the horn, shutting down classes, closing the studio,” Larrison said.

A few days later the governor retracted her mandate, allowing fitness activities to resume, but only if participants remain six feet apart. Larrison said the governor’s mixed messaging was a costly mistake to her business.

“This week is generally a big week for us on promotions and those hours should have been spent on me promoting the studio and trying to get more members,” said Larrison. “But retracting a statement two days later, that basically said, ‘We’re sorry that’s not what we meant.’ That in my opinion was not good enough.”

Although Larrison said she was left confused, she is hopeful that her fitness studio will survive.

“I have to be somewhat optimistic, but I have to be cautiously optimistic. I believe people need this right now, they need us,” Larrison said.