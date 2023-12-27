DES MOINES, Iowa — It was such a hit that Gusto Pizza Bar decided to bring it back for one more weekend.

Bamie’s Pizza was a favorite of Des Moines residents up until it closed in the 1980s. The restaurant was well known for its famous pizza and the antics of owner Frank “Bamie” Bonanno. Gusto brought Bamie’s Pizza back to life after nearly four decades for two weeks in November with the help of Bonanno’s son, Ron. It was such a success that Tony Lemmo, a co-owner of Gusto, decided to do it again.

Gusto Pizza Bar announced on Facebook they will be bringing back the famous Bamie’s Pizza House Pizza on Friday, Dec. 29 and Saturday, Dec. 30. They will be offering the pizza alongside their regular menu.