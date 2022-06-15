WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was injured in a panic after shots were fired during a carnival outside Valley West Mall on Wednesday, police say. The shooting happened around 9:30 pm. Police say there was a disagreement in the crowd and a suspect pulled out a gun and fired into the air.

No one was hit by gunfire but police say one person suffered minor injuries after being trampled while people were running from the scene.

An off-duty officer was working at the carnival and rushed to the area where the shots were fired. More officers were on the scene in minutes and setup a perimeter to search for the suspect. That perimeter was still in place late Wednesday evening, though police don’t believe there is a threat to the public.

