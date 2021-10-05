Guns, drugs found in car fleeing Saydel High School; two teens arrested

POLK COUNTY, IOWA — Two people are now facing charges aster a short chase this morning that started with a report of a weapon on-campus at Saydel High School. Principal Kevin Schulte called authorities on Tuesday morning after a student reported someone brandishing a weapon in a car in the school’s parking lot. Minutes after that call went out, Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies spotted the car speeding away from the school.

The driver tried to outrun deputies for a few blocks before crashing into a front yard. Three people ran from the car but were all found within a few minutes. Inside the car police found three Air Soft pistols, a .22 caliber rifle, brass knuckles and illegal narcotics, according to a press released.

19-year-old Celeste Gifford was arrested and charged with Carrying Weapons and Interference with Official Acts.

16-year-old Clayton Frees was arrested and charged with a list of crimes including:

Leaving the Scene of an Accident

Reckless Driving

Driving without a License

Operating a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Consent

Interference w/ Official Acts causing injury

Possession w/ Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine

Possession w/ Intent to Deliver Marijuana

Drug Tax Stamp Violation

Carrying Weapons on School Grounds

A 15-year-old who was also in the vehicle was released to his parents without charges being filed.