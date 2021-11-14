Gunfire kills Des Moines teen early Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead and another injured as gunshots rang out on the east side of Des Moines Sunday morning.

Shortly after 4 a.m. police were called to the intersection of Pennsylvania and East University Avenue on the report of shooting. When they arrived an 18-year-old male was found in a vehicle with a gunshot injury and police immediately performed CPR. Des Moines firefighters transported the teenager to the hospital where he later died.

A second victim, a 23-year-old male, had a minor gunshot injury and was treated at a hospital. Police say both victims were shot during the same incident which initially began near East 14th Street and Fremont Street. Police are still investigating the shooting.

This is Des Moines’ 12th homicide of 2021.