DES MOINES, Iowa — February 22 is “2A Day” for the Iowa Firearms Coalition, where hundreds of people come up to the statehouse to advocate for their right to bear arms.

This year is a little different for the IFC, coming off of an election where a gun amendment was passed and added to the state’s constitution. The policy focus of the IFC is based off of the new amendement this session.

“To kind of clean up Iowa law, to not only comply with the freedom amendment, the right to keep and bear arms and the strict scrutiny and also the Bruen decision from last year by the U.S. Supreme Court, where they said there can’t be an intermediate step, the state doesn’t get to pick constitutional rights that you and I have, they have to follow the text of the constitution,” said Dave Funk the President of the Iowa Firearms Coalition.

A couple hundred people showed up at the event, with Attorney General Brenna Bird attending and delivering some remarks, along with other lawmakers.