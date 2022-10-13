WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The man who claimed he dumped a body in the pond near the West Des Moines Library has taken a guilty plea.

Search crews explored the pond behind the library for hours, using sonar equipment, but found no evidence of a body in the water. They also investigated a second location in the 1800 block of Fuller Road believed to be linked to the case.

During the investigation, the West Des Moines Police Department determined Mason Kiefer made the whole story up. Kiefer pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of third-degree harassment.

He was sentenced to one day in jail, of which he has received credit for time served. Kiefer was also fined $105 and must pay additional court fees.