KANSAS CITY — It’s a puzzle that’s been stumping people since 1974 — the Rubik’s Cube. While many struggle with how to get the colorful cube all lined up and completed, there’s a growing group that’s solving it with speed. WHO 13’s Amanda Krenz has the story.

A cubing competition will be hosted in Ankeny on March 9, 2024. For more details about the competition visit the World Cubing Association’s website.