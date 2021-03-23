Groups React to Gun Legislation Heading to Iowa Governor

DES MOINES, Iowa — In the wake of deadly shootings in Atlanta, Georgia, and Boulder, Colorado, the Iowa chapter of Moms Demand Action opposes the possibility of Gov. Kim Reynolds signing a bill that would loosen Iowa’s gun laws.

“The legislation that’s sitting on the governor’s desk makes it easier for people to carry firearms into places like grocery stores and any other number of public places,” said Traci Kennedy, a volunteer for Moms Demand Action in Iowa. “As a gun owner, I just don’t see the need or the place for that in our society.”

People would be able to buy firearms and carry a concealed handgun without first obtaining a state permit in the state under House File 756 approved by the Iowa Senate on Monday.

The Iowa Firearms Coalition, a gun rights organization, hopes the governor will pass the legislation. The organization believes recent shootings across the United States are not relevant to the bill.

“Tragedies happen around the world,” said Richard Rogers, a board member for the Iowa Firearms Coalition. “Horrible things happen. It’s not really relevant to this discussion and this particular bill.”

So far, there is no word on whether Reynolds will sign the legislation into law.