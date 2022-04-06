ANKENY, Iowa – An Ankeny-based nonprofit is speaking out about the Ankeny School District’s decision to delay adding a second diversity, Equity, and Inclusion position.

Last week, the district briefly posted the position but then removed it. School leaders say the district is undergoing an audit to review the district’s diversity efforts.

Meanwhile, the nonprofit FOCUSS Inc. believes the school board is not taking the issue seriously.

“I don’t think they want a resolution. If you want a resolution, then the President [would have] showed up to the meeting,” said FOCUSS Inc. CEO Darnell Loatman.

“Everyone else is going to follow his lead, so if a resolution was wanted by anybody, he would have been there.”

The district has not confirmed when it will complete the audit or if it will repost the position.