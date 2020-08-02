Group of Des Moines Teachers Filling Need in Refugee Community

DES MOINES, Iowa — A pop-up event helped meet the growing needs of the refugee community in Des Moines on Sunday.

“In a normal year we would have taken 35 kids to Adventureland and sent 35 kids to overnight camp in Boone and things like that. Not being able to do those things that all American kids get to do, when this started, we saw this was the need we needed to fill and so we jumped in and we did it,” said Alison Hoeman.

Hoeman created the Des Moines Refugee Support organization in 2016 with a group of Des Moines teachers. They noticed a need for refugee families once they settled into Iowa and phased out of receiving help from state agencies.

On Sunday, the group with dozens of volunteers set up at the Hickman Flats apartment complex on 2400 Hickman Road with clothes, toys and food. For the past five weeks Hoeman has used Facebook to post a new location and time for a free pop-up store in a community with a heavy refugee population. Volunteers see the post during the week and bring donations that range from clothes and toys and food on the day of each event. The support group has also partnered with Eat Greater Des Moines to provide fresh produce. “We are geared towards refugees and so that’s why we are setting up in apartment buildings where we know that a lot of our refugees live, but we are not turning anyone away,” said Hoeman.

On Aug. 15, Des Moines Refugee Support will host a back-to-school free store event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Debra Heights Wesleyan Church parking lot. A full list of items needed can be found on the group’s Facebook page.