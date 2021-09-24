Iowa group collecting donations for holiday packages to send to troops overseas

ANKENY, Iowa — Blue Star Mothers of Iowa is holding a big event this weekend to collect donations for troops overseas.

On Saturday, Blue Star Mothers of Iowa is hosting a hot rod car show to raise money and collect donations to assemble 500 care packages for military members abroad. The car show is being held at the DMACC campus in Ankeny at 2006 S. Ankeny Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Car registration fees are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show. Registration goes from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Donations will be accepted at the event. The car show is free and open to the public.

Here is a list of items to donate.