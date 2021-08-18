Group at State Fair seeks to help Haiti

DES MOINES, Iowa — The founder of Go Serv Global Ministry was in Haiti when the recent earthquake struck. The earthquake was followed by a tropical storm. Go Serve did was not involved in the earthquake. All of the SAfe-T Homes built by the group there did not collapse during the earthquake. The homes are like little grain bins, built by Sukup Manufacturing of Sheffield.

Some 400 Safe-T homes have been built in Haiti. Many were put to use housing friends and neighbors when a tropical storm hit the island nation.

“This morning they said 2000 casualties and so our project took a direct hit, said Dennis Anderson, Domestic Director for Go Serve Global. “Our facilities had very minor damage or no damage at all so they’re being used right now for the recovery effort we have two medical facilities that are being used.

The need in Haiti is two fold. First a clinic run by Go Serv is in need of medical supplies. Go Serv Founder Ken DeYong, was in Haiti when the earthquake hit. He was able to fly to Miami with the mission’s aircraft to pick up medical supplies.

“We received word that during the tropical storm there were over 40 people in most of those 400 Safe-T homes,” said Anderson. “So we were probably able to house over 20,000 people from the storm because a lot of generosity from Iowans over the last 10 years.

Now the organization is putting out the call for donations to fund more Safe-T homes, and the needed medical supplies.

Log onto the Go Serv Global website for information on how you can donate.