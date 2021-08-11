Groundbreaking Wednesday for massive Grimesplex sports turf project

GRIMES, Iowa – What is anticipated to be the largest sports turf facility in the Midwest is just beginning to take shape in Grimes.

Crews will break ground on the state-of-the-art Grimesplex on Wednesday morning.

“It’s a moment in time that allows us to stop and celebrate. There’s still a lot of work that has to be done, and we’ll be out here doing a ribbon-cutting before too long. But the groundbreaking is when we bring a lot of people together to say ‘hey, we’ve made some progress, things are marching forward,’” says Brian Beuthe, President of the Grimes Chamber and Economic Development.

The Grimesplex, located just west of highway 141, will include nearly 50 acres of artificial turf — with 13 soccer fields and 16 baseball fields.

The facility is expected to draw more than a million visitors each year for tournaments, games, and clinics. The project was supposed to be finished this fall, but a shortage of construction materials pushed back the completion date to sometime next year.

“So, timings a little bit up in the air. It’s underway right now, I would imagine by the end of next summer, it will probably be substantially finished. But those timelines should always be taken with a grain of salt because construction is a moving target,” Buethe says.

The Grimesplex will be part of a larger development that also includes hotels, restaurants, and shopping.

Crews will break ground at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.