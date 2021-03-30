Groundbreaking for New Pleasantville Church Set for One Year After Devastating Fire

PLEASANTVILLE, Iowa — Crews will break ground on a new Christian church in Pleasantville Tuesday afternoon.

The previous church burned down one year ago on March 30th.

Radio station KNIA reports there will also be a time capsule reveal at the groundbreaking ceremony. The time capsule was salvaged during the demolition of the previous church from the cornerstone of the original building.

The new church will be located in the same spot, 302 West Dallas Street.

The groundbreaking ceremony is open to the public and starts at 2:00 p.m.