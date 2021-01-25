Grocery Stores Ready for Rush of Storm-Related Shopping in Stores and Online

DES MOINES, IOWA — It’s a pre-storm tradition in Iowa: when there is snow in the forecast, its time to head to the grocery store.

What could be a historic snowfall is piling up across central Iowa on Monday evening. Public works crews have been busy preparing for the snow all day … as have grocery store employees. This storm brought the usual rush of pre-snow shopping at metro stores. Despite shoppers’ nervousness about the weather, stores tells us they still remembered that we’re in the midst of a pandemic.

“Nothing has changed from that standpoint still it’s still six feet distance between customers, making sure we’re sanitizing all the cards as they are used in between customers and all that stuff sanitizing the store,” Fareway manager Kurt Crist told us, “Preparing just to make sure that everybody’s safe and has a safe shopping experience.”

Unfortunately for some Fareway employees, it could be a long night of pushing carts through a snowy parking lot. The store on Fleur Drive in Des Moines says it is working on adding a curbside pickup option for shoppers.

Hy-Vee stores expect their ‘Aisles Online’ shopping option to be popular during the storm. The company says it monitors the weather across its eight state region and was well-staffed ahead of today’s storms. They say there shouldn’t be any delays with curbside pick up. However you can expect that delivery drivers could be delayed on the snow-covered roads.