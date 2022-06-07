GRINNELL, IOWA — The city of Grinnell is under a boil advisory after the city’s water system lost pressure on Monday night, potentially contaminating the water supply. The loss of pressure happened just before midnight. The Iowa DNR is working with Grinnell Water Supply to correct the problem and restore water.

In the meantime, residents are asked to boil water before they use it for cooking or brushing teeth. Water should be boiled for a full minute and then be allowed to cool before using. The city is also warning residents that water could be discolored as pressure is restored to the system. Residents should let their water run for a few moments to allow discolored water to clear before using it for bathing or cooking.

Hy-Vee announced on Tuesday morning that it has donated 145,000 bottles of water to be distributed to residents of Grinnell. Hy-Vee says the boil advisory could last for up to 72 hours. It will be lifted once tests prove the water is safe to drink.