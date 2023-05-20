GRINNELL, Iowa — A Grinnell resident was able to check off one of her bucket list items just in time for her 100th birthday with the help of the Grinnell Police Department.

Dorothy Peak, who’s a resident at the St. Francis Manor/Sealand Park Hammond Center, made a list of all the things she had never done before and wanted to experience. One of those things was riding in a police car.

Sgt. Chris Wray with the Grinnell Police Department was able to help Dorothy cross that wish off her bucket list.

On Monday Sgt. Wray picked up Dorothy from one of her doctor’s appointments in a police car and escorted her back home. Dorothy came home to fellow residents holding up signs wishing her a happy 100th birthday.

“Dorothy is quite a lady, she’s 100-years-old but she certainly doesn’t look 100-years-old,” Sgt. Wray said. “It’s just quite an honor to be apart of someone, who’s turning 100-years-old, and be apart of their bucket list and fulfill one of their wishes.

Dorothy turned 100 on Saturday and spent the day with her family and friends.