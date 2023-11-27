JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A Grinnell man is facing multiple charges in connection to a crash that took the life of a 17-year-old in August.

On Aug. 26 at around 2:41 a.m. the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash in rural Jasper County. When first responders arrived on scene they found the passenger Chloe Hutchcraft, 17, severely injured. Hutchcraft was transported to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.

According to court documents, the driver Benjamin Kelne, 18, told an officer on scene that he went too fast around a corner and lost control of the vehicle. A cup containing alcohol and an opened bottle of Black Velvet were found inside the vehicle, court documents state.

The sheriff’s office, Iowa State Patrol, Jasper County Attorney’s Office, and Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Officer completed an investigation into the crash. As a result of the investigation, Kelne has been charged with reckless driving, possession of alcohol, careless driving, failure to maintain control, and involuntary manslaughter.