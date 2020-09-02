Grinnell College Poll Shows Joe Biden Leading Nationally with Two Months Until Election Day

Grinnell, Iowa — A Grinnell College poll released Wednesday shows former Vice President Joe Biden leading President Trump nationally by eight-percentage points.

Among likely voters in the 2020 Presidential Election, Biden gets 49% support compared to President Donald Trump’s 41%. Biden’s lead is more than double the margin-of-error of 3.4%.

Joe Biden leads amongst all women, 56%-34% and among suburban women 64%-31%. Biden leads among non-white voters 64%-23%.

President Trump finds his biggest lead among white men without college degrees, 64%-31%. He also leads among white women with degrees, 52-43%. He leads among rural Americans, 58%-36% and evangelicals 63%-27%.

Election Day is November 3rd.