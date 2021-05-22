Grimes woman won’t let disabilities define her; plans to compete in pageant next month

GRIMES, Iowa — A Grimes woman is not letting her disabilities stop her from competing in Nashville.

Emily Brown, 24, was born visually impaired, and she lives with autism. Still, she is raising money to travel to Nashville, Tennessee, to compete for a national title, where she hopes to share her singing talent.

“Singing gets rid of that disability. It takes me to a new place. It shows that I belong on stage, and that’s been my dream ever since I was 3 years old,” Emily said.

In June, Emily hopes to share her talent on stage at the Miss Amazing Pageant. Earlier this year, she won the Miss division in the Iowa Miss Amazing Pageant, an organization dedicated to helping girls and women living with disabilities build self-esteem.

“It was very shocking at first to find out my name was announced, and I felt so good and so happy with myself,” Emily said.

When Emily is not singing, she is a dirt track racing fan. She hopes to share information about braille plates on dirt track vehicles as her platform at the pageant.

“She’ll go over and she will read their braille plate and she’ll instantly know the driver’s name and number, and she will talk to them about, ‘hey, I know about your race,” said her mother, Denise Brown.

“I believe spreading accessibility for the visually impaired is very important because it shows how independent we are,” said Emily. “And help those who are general ed. It’s not about our disabilities. It’s about our abilities.”

Emily hopes she can raise enough money to sing on stage and compete for the national title. Click here to help Emily go to Nashville.