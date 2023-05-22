DALLAS CENTER, IOWA — A Grimes man had slowed his truck down to wait for turning traffic when he was rear-ended by a concrete mixer on Highway 44 in Dallas County on Monday, the State Patrol says. The driver of the truck, 69-year-old Michael Remus, was killed in the crash.

It happened around 9:45 am in the 28000 block on Highway 44, just east of Dallas Center. Remus had reportedly slowed for traffic when he was hit from behind by the concrete truck driven by 32-year-old Kodi Hoback. Michael Remus was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash; his passenger, 65-year-old Julie Remus, was taken from the scene by ambulance with what are described as “non-serious” injuries. Hoback wasn’t injured.