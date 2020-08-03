Grimes Kid Runs to Raise Money for Kids with Heart Diseases

GRIMES, Iowa — Last April we introduced you to 2-year-old Jaylee Bartleson who was celebrating her one-year anniversary of getting a heart transplant. This summer Jaylee’s cousin is raising money for kids just like her.

Nine-year-old Carter Neal has run 39 miles and raised more than $1,000 for the Help-a-Heart Foundation.

“My cousin Jaylee had a heart transplant at nine months old. I want to help other kids that have heart diseases like her … so I’m raising money through Help-a-Heart so they can let people stay at their Ronald McDonald House and pay for their gas and food,” Carter said.

Carter’s mom and dad helped set up a Facebook page to get the word out.

“There’s sometimes he comes home and he’s like ‘in 30 minutes I’m going to do another mile.’ And there’s sometimes he comes home and I feel like he’s crawling around the corner,” said Greg Neal, Carter’s father.

Carter’s parents said he will probably stop running as much once school starts, but they encourage everyone to donate to their Venmo account, @Sarah-Neal-89, or directly to the Help-a-Heart Foundation.