Grimes Couple Finds Doorbell Hero Who Saved Their Home from Fire

Grimes, Iowa — A Grimes couple has found the hero they say saved their home from fire thanks to a doorbell camera and some online sleuths.

Carolyn Ware and her husband were away from their home on the 4th of July when their house caught fire. The couple’s doorbell camera captured a passerby stop and try to alert anyone in the home. The man then called first responders to report the fire.

WHO 13 first brought you the Ware’s story on Tuesday and shared the security camera images with you. Less than 24 hours later and the mystery man has been identified.

Carolyn tells WHO 13 the man on camera is Matt Nitchals. The two have already connected. They hope to get their full families together for a meeting soon.

Ware says Nitchals refuses to accept the title of ‘hero’.

“It’s obviously a priceless act of kindness and there is no amount of money or whatever you can do to even pay this man or to do,” says Ware, “But I just want him to know that I am so thankful and my husband and my family are so thankful and I’m just glad there are people in the world like him.”