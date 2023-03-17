DES MOINES, Iowa — Griff the bulldog joined WHO 13 Friday evening to break down what fans can expect from the Drake men’s and women’s basketball teams at the NCAA tournaments and how you can help cheer them on.

The 5 seed Drake men play against the 12 seed Miami Hurricanes in Albany, New York Friday. The game tips off at 6:25 p.m. and can be watched on TBS.

The 12 seed Drake women play against the Louisville Cardinals in Austin. Texas Saturday at 6:30 p.m. You can watch the women’s game on ESPN 2.