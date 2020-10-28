Greenfield Pauses RV Campaign Due to Staffers’ COVID-19 Exposure

IOWA – Less than a week from the election, Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield is pausing her campaign’s RV tour after campaign workers were exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

A statement from Greenfield’s communications director Sam Newton said that on the advice of medical professionals, the tour will temporarily be paused in order to protect the health of campaign workers and supporters. That means all of Wednesday’s events have been canceled, including a small business roundtable that was scheduled for 11:00 a.m. in Fort Dodge.

Newton says the RV tour will resume once test results are in and they’re certain it is safe.

The full statement is below.

We’ve learned that some members of our campaign came into contact with someone last week who subsequently tested positive for coronavirus. While masks and social distancing measures are required at all of our in-person events, our campaign is temporarily pausing our RV tour, including today’s events, at the advice of medical professionals in order to take appropriate precautions to ensure we protect the health and safety of Iowans and our team. Theresa regularly gets tested for COVID-19 and recently tested negative, but she’s getting tested again to be safe. She is eager to get back on her GOTV tour once we get test results and we’re absolutely certain it’s safe to do so, which is hopefully very soon. Sam Newton, Communications Director for the Theresa Greenfield Campaign