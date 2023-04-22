DES MOINES, Iowa — The Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden is celebrating Earth Day Saturday with a free admission, plenty of activities and a mural unveiling.

The event began at 10 a.m. and lasts until 4 p.m.

The botanical garden will be officially unveiling a new mural painted by local artist Marissa Hernandez. She’ll be at the event around 11 a.m. to meet people and answer questions about her work of art.

According to the botanical garden’s website, Hernandez worked with kids from the Children’s Cancer Connection and the Boys & Girls Club of Central Iowa to complete the mural. It highlights the diversity within plants, people and art.

In addition to the mural, there will be several family-friendly activities and community partners at Saturday’s event. There will also be demonstrations focused on sustainability.