DES MOINES, Iowa — It isn’t Madison Square Garden, but the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden proved this weekend it can also become a popular place to watch a concert.

The garden brought back its Botanical Blues series on Sunday, in which blues musicians perform underneath the glass dome in the coldest months of the year.

“It’s a chance to experience some blues, see some tropical plants, and put some green in your life,” said Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden chief advancement officer Azure Christensen.

The garden expanded its Botanical Blues schedule for 2023. Instead of one show a week, the garden is now hosting back-to-back shows on Sundays — the first at 1 p.m. and the encore at 3 p.m.

Christensen said hundreds of people showed up for the first concert of the season. That includes Botanical Garden member Christina Dury, who said she has attended Botanical Blues concerts for years.

“It’s a great way to get out of the snow,” Dury said. “The first time I came I was blown away, kind of like the first time I saw a Broadway show. You go, ‘wow, is this really how it’s supposed to be?”

Botanical Blues runs this year until the end of March. Tickets are only sold at the door; they are $10 with discounts for seniors, military, and children. Botanical Garden members and children under 3 get in free.

More information about Botanical Blues, including a schedule of performances, is available here.