DES MOINES, IOWA — The forecast for Tuesday in Des Moines looks beautiful, but one of the city’s most popular running and biking paths will be closed for most of the day.

The City of Des Moines plans to re-seal the pavement on the Gray’s Lake and the connected Meredith Trail to the SE 2nd bridge on Tuesday. That will mean closing the trail from 7:00 am-3:00 pm – so you’ll still be able to get an evening stroll or ride in.

The sealant being applied to the trails can damage bike tires, clothing and shoes. Using the trails before it dries will diminish its protective capabilities and lead to future damage.