Gray’s Lake a popular destination during warm Christmas Eve afternoon

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some Iowans may have wished for a white Christmas, but Des Moines’ weather on Christmas Eve felt more like Labor Day instead.

The warm, clear weather attracted visitors to Gray’s Lake on Christmas Eve. The parking lots for the park filled up quickly during the afternoon, as pedestrians and cyclists enjoyed the lakeside trail.

West Des Moines native Courtney Johnson also stopped by the park during her visit home for the holidays from Colorado.

“It’s so nice, I can’t believe it,” said Johnson, who accepted a surprise marriage proposal from her boyfriend on the Gray’s Lake dock shortly after talking with WHO 13 News. “It’s sunny and there’s no snow out here. It’s glorious.”