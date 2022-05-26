WASHINGTON D.C. — In the wake of the Texas elementary school shooting that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers Tuesday, Iowa senator Charles Grassley is calling on Congress to pass the Eagles Act.

The legislation reauthorizes and expands the National Threat Assessment Center. It would also establish a national program on targeted school violence prevention. The center would help educate teachers on how to identify student behaviors that could be signs of potential violence.

“The Eagles Act would give people in schools a lot of information and educate people on how to identify a person that is trouble. That is a threat to themselves or a threat to somebody else and get them some help,” said Sen. Grassley.

President Joe Biden wants Congress to do even more. He has floated the idea of an assault weapons ban and other Democrats are pitching “red flag laws.” A red flag law would allow a judge to order the seizure of weapons from a person considered to be a danger.