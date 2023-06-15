DES MOINES, Iowa — Former President Donald Trump was federally indicted this week and was arraigned on Tuesday.

On Wednesday during his weekly press call, Iowa U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley called for matters related to the mishandling of classified material to be handled equally.

“And whether it’s classified under Hillary Clinton and she destroys it or whether it’s classified and Trump has it, there should be equal treatment of the law,” said Sen. Grassley, (R). “But you see one was handled one way and President Trump another way.”

Grassley said he is hearing from Iowans that they don’t like, in their view, the unequal application of the law.

Grassley also added that he will let the voters decide on a particular candidate, as some Republican Presidential candidates have called for the former President to drop out of the race for the White House.

Grassley was also asked about the alleged audio recordings of President Joe Biden speaking with a Burisma executive.

“I think I have reason to believe that they exist or this reporter or this confidential source that was paid $200,000 over several years to give who knows how much information to the FBI. I know this confidential source gave this information about these telephone calls. Now it’s up to the FBI to find out if those telephone calls were made,” said Grassley.

The Senator said that since the document is unclassified, the entire Congress and the American people should have access to it. He added that the House Oversight committee had received a redacted version of the document, but he was able to get access to an unredacted version.