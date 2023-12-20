WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Thanks to a grant from the City of West Des Moines, the Historic Valley Junction Foundation was able to help eight local businesses get new store signs.

It’s part of the foundation’s “Sign Up” program and businesses that participate need to cover 20% of the cost of the sign and then the grant money takes care of the rest.

Mitzi’s in Valley Junction is one of the businesses that recently put up its new sign thanks to the program.

Stephanie Trannel, the President of the Historic Valley Junction Foundation, said that the new signs help bring more people to Valley Junction.

“Every time a sign is being installed we get a lot of response to that so we always promote that and the business owners are so excited and they’re sharing it on social media, so there’s a lot of response to that. People love seeing the news signs as they come down here and notice those. It’s great for the small businesses branding,” Trannel said.