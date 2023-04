INDIANOLA, Iowa — The Granny League is hitting the court tonight. The Indy Pacemakers will take on the Indianola Police Peacemakers, all for a good cause.

WHO 13’s Calyn Thompson sat down with the captain of the Pacemakers, Paula Schultz, to learn more.

The game is at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 14 in Indianola High School’s north gym. It’s a free-will donation to attend.