DES MOINES, Iowa — Grand View University is holding a mayoral forum for the three candidates running to be mayor of Des Moines.

The forum is at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday night at the Speed Lyceum – Henning Student Center. It is open to the public and free to attend.

At the forum, a moderator will ask the candidates questions about their backgrounds and their plans for Des Moines.

Dr., Rochelle Keck, the President of Grand View University, said that the event provides an opportunity for the public to get to know the candidates.

“The interesting thing about no incumbent is that it’s just a wide-open race so it’s important for the citizens to understand where each candidate comes from from the mayoral seat which may be different than a city council seat or some other past position,” Dr. Keck said.

To learn more about the forum or to submit questions to be asked visit Grand View’s website.