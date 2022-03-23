DES MOINES, Iowa — Grand View University has named the first women president in the school’s 126-year history.

The university announced Tuesday Dr. Rachelle Keck will assume duties as president in July. She’s an Iowa native and current president of Briar Cliff University in Sioux City.

Keck told us what it’s like to walk into a room of people she doesn’t yet know, who applauded the announcement that she’ll take over as president.

“It’s absolutely fabulous. The energy. The vitality. The vibrancy in the room is second to none. That’s really why I switched from practicing law to getting into the higher ed space. I just love the energy and vitality on a college campus,” said Keck.

Keck will lead Grand View after current president Kent Henning retires in June following 22 years on the job.