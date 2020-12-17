Governor Will Wait to Get Virus Vaccine; Changes Orders for Restaurants, Bars and Fans

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said Wednesday that she doesn’t have any reservations about receiving a COVID-19 vaccine but that she will wait until health care workers and long-term care residents can get the vaccine first.

“My decision to wait isn’t based on any hesitation about the vaccine,” the governor said during her weekly briefing. She added, “I’m confident that the vaccine is both safe and effective and I look forward to being vaccinated as soon as supply increases and access expands to the broader population and I’ll let you know exactly when that will be.”

Governor Reynolds said that, as of Tuesday, 500 health care workers received their first virus vaccine. The vaccine requires two doses. Long term care residents should begin receiving their first dose on December 28th, the governor said.

The Iowa Department of Public Health estimates that the state has nearly 200,000 health care workers and nursing home residents.

The governor cited progress in the state’s efforts to reduce the number of Iowans getting infected with the virus. In November, the state had been one of the worst states in the country in terms of the percentage of residents infected with the virus. But the governor said that the state now ranks near the bottom third.

She said that–in light of the reduction in the number of new daily cases of the virus–she is easing some restrictions that she enacted in a emergency health proclamation that expires on Wednesday.

Among the changes:

Bars and restaurants can resume normal hours. The current proclamation required them to have “last call” for food and drinks and 10 p.m. Customers still need to consume their purchase while seated and must limit their party to eight or fewer people. And people still need to wear a mask when they aren’t eating or drinking.

Spectators at high school, youth and adult sports are no longer limited to two per participant. The new proclamation allows members of the same household to attend, without specifying a limit.

There are no longer limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings. Although, the governor still encouraged people to wear a mask when social distancing is not possible.

The proclamation remains in effect until January 8th.

Read the full proclamation here.