Governor Reynolds to Speak Live from Cedar Rapids at Noon on Friday

Cedar Rapids, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds will hold a press conference on Friday in Cedar Rapids as she makes her first visit to the city hit hardest by Monday’s historic derecho storm.

The Governor will speak at Noon outside the Cedar Rapids Fire Department. WHO 13 will carry the press conference live during the WHO 13 News at Noon.

The entire city of Cedar Rapids was left without power at the peak of Monday’s storms when winds topping 100 mph tore across the state. As of Friday morning, Alliant Energy reports that 74,000 of its 97,000 customers in Linn County are still without power. The company says it could be weeks before the power is restored to some. Downed power lines, trees and limbs are still blocking roads across the city.

The governor had previously scheduled a press conference for Thursday. That event was postponed so she could attend a campaign rally with Vice President Pence at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. At the event Pence promised that the federal government will help Iowa rebuild. He did not tour any derecho storm damage during his visit.