Governor Reynolds to make legal challenge to Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate

DES MOINES, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds is vowing to take on the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate rule.

Reynolds issued a statement Thursday morning, in part saying, “Biden’s plan pits Americans against Americans, while forcing them to choose between making a living or standing up for their personal beliefs.”

The rules issued Thursday mean companies with 100 or more employees will have to have their workers vaccinated against COVID-19 by January 4, or have them tested weekly for the virus. Even stricter rules will apply to those employed in nursing homes, hospitals, and other facilities that get money from Medicare and Medicaid.

The governor plans to take immediate legal action to challenge the new rules.

“President Biden is taking dangerous and unprecedented steps to insert the federal government even further into our lives while dismissing the ability of Iowans and Americans to make health care decisions for themselves. Biden’s plan pits Americans against Americans, while forcing them to choose between making a living or standing up for their personal beliefs. Biden’s actions will only worsen the existing workforce shortages and supply chain issues that hinder our economic recovery. I believe the vaccine is the best defense against COVID-19, but I also firmly believe in Iowans’ right to make healthcare decisions based on what’s best for themselves and their families, and I remain committed to protecting those freedoms. President Biden should do the same. We will take immediate legal action to challenge the Biden Administration’s rule on vaccine mandates for employees of companies employing 100 or more.” Gov. Kim Reynolds