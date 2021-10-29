Governor Reynolds signs vaccine mandate bill into law

DES MOINES, Iowa – Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a bill that makes it possible for Iowans to opt-out of vaccine mandates set by businesses.

Reynolds signed the bill into law Friday morning. It means employees can receive a vaccine exemption for either religious or medical reasons without seeing a doctor.

The law also allows workers who lost their job due to a vaccination mandate by their employer to receive unemployment benefits.

A statement from Gov. Reynolds was released following the signing of the legislation.

“I am proud to sign this bipartisan piece of legislation today. This is a major step forward in protecting Iowans’ freedoms and their abilities to make healthcare decisions based on what’s best for themselves and their families. This legislation also gives employees the assurance that they will still receive unemployment benefits despite being fired for standing up for their beliefs. As I’ve stated publicly numerous times, I believe the vaccine is the best defense against COVID-19 and we’ve provided Iowans with the information they need to determine what’s best for themselves and their families, but no Iowan should be forced to lose their job or livelihood over the COVID-19 vaccine. This is only the first step. We will be taking other legal actions against the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate.” Gov. Kim Reynolds