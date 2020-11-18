Governor Reynolds Signs New Proclamation to Clarify Rules for Gyms, Group Activities

IOWA — Governor Kim Reynolds signed another public health proclamation on Wednesday to “provide clarity and simplify” the order she signed Monday which had lead to confusion for many.

The Monday order allowed high school, collegiate and professional sports activities to continue with limited fans in the stands. However many were left wondering what that meant for other club sports and gyms outside of schools.

The order signed on Wednesday clarifies that gyms, dance studios and other athletic activities can continue as long as athletes, coaches and instructors maintain six feet of social distancing at all times. This does NOT include sports like basketball and wrestling where close contact is “unavoidable.” Those sports are prohibited.