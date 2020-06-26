 

Governor Reynolds Signs Bill to Expand Professional Licensing Opportunities

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds signed a comprehensive licensure bill on Thursday, calling it “major and meaningful step” in reforming how professionals can obtain licenses to work in Iowa.

Now, Iowa will recognize of out-of-state professional licenses. It will also clearly state disqualification provisions for criminal convictions, which the governor said is a step forward in her criminal justice reform priority.

“It also puts in place a universal standard for considering criminal convictions and licensure, ensuring that an offense must be directly related to the practice of the profession if it’s going to be used as a reason to deny a license,” the Republican governor said. “This will again enable more ex-offenders to enter the workforce.”

Mathieu Lemay, an electrician from Kanawha, isn’t originally from Iowa but had difficulty getting a license when he moved here — even though he had been a licensed electrician for 32 years.

“When I was declined twice in Iowa, it caused me to have some questions,” he said. “The encouraging things I’ve seen in this bill are going to do a tremendous amount for tradespeople throughout the state and inviting credentialed professionals from other states to help meet the demand that is growing here in Iowa.”

Reynolds said in a state where a quarter of the workforce needs a license for their job, it’s critical to have a professional licensing system that will incentivize skilled workers to work in Iowa.

To read all of the provisions of what the bill will do, click here.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News